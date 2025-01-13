AGL37.57▲ 0.6 (0.02%)AIRLINK197.55▲ 7.91 (0.04%)BOP10.27▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY6.95▲ 0.27 (0.04%)DCL8.75▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML38.12▲ 0.72 (0.02%)DGKC100.22▲ 0.47 (0.00%)FCCL34.42▲ 0.28 (0.01%)FFL17.66▲ 0.57 (0.03%)HUBC127.73▲ 1.68 (0.01%)HUMNL13.83▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.88▲ 0.11 (0.02%)KOSM6.69▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF44.15▲ 0.87 (0.02%)NBP62.51▲ 1.52 (0.02%)OGDC224.91▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PAEL42.86▲ 1.12 (0.03%)PIBTL8.54▲ 0.13 (0.02%)PPL194.3▲ 1.21 (0.01%)PRL38.76▲ 1.42 (0.04%)PTC24.34▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL99.87▲ 5.33 (0.06%)TELE9.12▲ 0.46 (0.05%)TOMCL34.94▲ 0.41 (0.01%)TPLP12.96▲ 0.57 (0.05%)TREET22.93▲ 0.56 (0.03%)TRG64.1▲ 1.45 (0.02%)UNITY32.22▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

CJP Afridi says issue of missing persons deeply shook him

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi said that the issue of missing persons deeply shook him.

“Every judge of the Supreme Court is independent and should not be categorized or labeled,” said the CJP during his interaction with the members of the Supreme Court Press Association on Monday.

CJP Afridi discussed the various matters including the challenges journalists were facing during court proceedings.

The CJP emphasized that criticism is necessary but it should be constructive.

The top judge also mentioned that several reforms had already been implemented in the Supreme Court. He expressed great respect for the authority of the high court, emphasizing that the district judiciary operated under its jurisdiction. He assured that there would be no direct interference in the authority of the high court or the subordinate judiciary.

He added that by redirecting the Supreme Court’s approach, the delivery of justice could be improved.

CJP Yahya further shared that during his visit to Quetta, various associations raised complaints about missing persons on five different occasions.

The issue of missing persons, he said, had profoundly shaken him.

Justice Yahya Afridi takes oath as 30th CJP

