Bushra Bibi calls PTI’s emergency meeting in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has called an emergency party meeting in Peshawar where she has been residing after her release from jail.

The Imran Khan’s wife will oversee political matters alongside Shibli Faraz and Ali Amin Gandapur.

Reports said Umar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Ali Amin Gandapur have been summoned to the meeting, and Barrister Gohar will also be heading to Peshawar.

Senior leadership has confirmed the convening of the meeting, where Bushra Bibi will provide a briefing on the party’s legal cases.

Meanwhile, the former first lady is suffering from dental infection as a dentist examined her last night. Reports said that due to the infection, she is also experiencing bleeding from her ear.

A medical team from Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Peshawar has arrived at the Chief Minister’s House for Bushra Bibi’s medical examination.

A day earlier, Bushra Bibi was released from Adiala Jail after securing bail in Toshakhana case. She visited her Islamabad residence Bani Gala for some time before heading to Peshawar.

Bushra was initially arrested on January 31 when an accountability court sentenced her and Imran to 14 years in prison related to the Toshakhana reference, just ahead of the February 8 general elections. The couple faced multiple legal challenges, with their most recent charges involving allegations of retaining a luxury Bvlgari jewelry set gifted by a foreign leader, which the Federal Investigation Agency claims caused significant financial losses to the government.

Islamabad High Court granted Bushra bail a day prior to her release, allowing her to leave jail under the condition that she is not wanted in any other cases.