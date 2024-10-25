Justice Mansoor accuses outgoing CJP Isa of creating division among fellow judges

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s letter, in which he declined to participate in the full court reference for outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, came to light on Friday.

In the letter, he accused Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of creating division among the fellow judges.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah wrote the letter to the Registrar of the Supreme Court, requesting that it be kept on record for the reference.

In the letter, he stated that the role of the Chief Justice is to protect the rights of the people and uphold the independence of the judiciary. However, he claims that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa overlooked external pressures on the judiciary.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah expressed that the Chief Justice seems to place no value on judicial decisions and instructed that they should not be implemented. He noted that Chief Justice Isa fostered division among judges, the effects of which would linger in the judiciary.

Furthermore, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa failed to establish the necessary respect for judicial tolerance and harmony.

He also pointed out that when former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar overstepped constitutional boundaries, he similarly refused to participate in that reference and had explained his reasons for not attending through his letter.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that instead of intervening in the judiciary, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa further opened doors, metaphorically burying his head in the sand regarding judicial intervention.