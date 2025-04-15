Package for overseas Pakistanis: Complete details of PM Shehbaz’ speech here

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the overseas Pakistanis convention in Islamabad on Tuesday and unveiled a series of incentives for the expatriates.

In his speech on the final day of the two-day convention, the premier lavished praise on the overseas Pakistanis for their unmatched contribution to nation-building, terming them ‘the pride of the nation’.

Establishment of special courts

Sharif expressed that the special court for overseas Pakistanis had already been constituted in Islamabad and would be extended to all provinces for quick resolution of legal cases filed by the overseas Pakistanis.

The premier highlighted that the government was introducing e-recording and e-filing facilities for expatriates so they can furnish evidence through video link without having to travel to Pakistan.

Regarding the timeline, the premier said he has directed Nadra (National Database and Registration Authority) to complete the project within 60 days.

Quotas in educational institutes

In his speech before the overseas Pakistanis, the premier also announced quotas in educational institutions for the children of expatriates.

Under the package for overseas Pakistanis, the expatriates’ children will have a five per cent quota in all chartered universities out of 10,000 seats; the quota would be 5 percent in the federal capital’s degree-awarding institutes while it would be 15 percent in medical colleges. The decision would enable 3,000 children of overseas Pakistanis to get degree from medical colleges in Pakistan.

It was also announced that NAVTTC (National Vocational and Technical Training Commission) will provide skill development courses to 5,000 children of expatriates.

Mirpur International Airport

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the government of Pakistan has directed the authorities to start the feasibility study for the establishment of Mirpur Khas International Airport.

Relief in Tax

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his speech that overseas Pakistanis will now be considered filers by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), enabling relief in banking and business transaction taxes.

It was also mentioned that special facilitation offices have been established by the Boards of Revenue in Punjab and Balochistan, with efforts underway to replicate the initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The premier expressed that online sale deed registration system would be piloted at the Pakistani High Commission in London and later in other missions worldwide to facilitate the expatriates.

Age relaxation for jobs

In a comprehensive package for the expatriates, the premier said the federal government had granted a five-year age relaxation for male overseas job applicants and a seven-year relaxation for overseas women to apply for government jobs.

The premier, in his speech, also appreciated the overseas community for supporting Pakistan’s economy through remittances, highlighting the record $4.1 billion in remittances sent in March alone.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also hoped that by the end of this fiscal year, the remittances will surpass $38bn, exceeding the country’s total exports though he hoped that efforts would be made for increasing the exports also.

Green Channel at Airports

The premier also announced the revival of the Green Channel at airports within a week to simplify procedures for overseas Pakistanis.

Civil Awards

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that every year on August 14, outstanding overseas Pakistanis would be conferred civil awards based on remittance contributions.

For awarding the expatriates, the diplomatic missions and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) will submit nominations for 15 awards.

Investment of overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also pledged to personally oversee the investments of overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan.

The premier, in his traditional tone, assured the expatriates that he would be their Chief Executive Officer and his cabinet and the business community will ensure that investments of expatriates are protected and facilitated.

The two-day convention was attended by Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir and over 1,200 Pakistani expatriates from across the world who appreciated the premier through claps while he was delivering his speech and announcing the initiatives.