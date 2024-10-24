Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI – Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been released from Adiala jail.

The jail authorities released Bushra Bibi after receiving releasing order [Robkar] from the local court two days after the IHC order on the bail plea in Toshakhana case II.

Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC had passed the order and directed Bushra Bibi to deposit Rs1m as surety bond.

Justice Aurangzeb asked the investigating officer if he needed to interrogate Bushra Bibi. The officer replied that he had not needed to since the case was transferred.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that the British prime minister also took gifts home, and when questioned, he said he followed the rules. The judge added that while rules are important, one’s stature also matters.

The judge judge mentioned that if the deputy attorney general has the opportunity, he should visit Azerbaijan, where there is a museum displaying gifts received by world leaders, along with their photographs. He noted seeing a photo of Benazir Bhutto there, but unfortunately, he did not find any other notable figures.

The FIA prosecutor stated that the market value of a jewelry item cannot be determined until its physical availability. The jewelry set was never submitted, and its value was assessed while it was still in possession. The state was not given the opportunity to obtain an accurate estimate of the jewelry set.

The court stated that the value should be determined based on the highest bid in an auction for the jewelry set. The prosecutor replied that while the NAB law allows for plea bargains, there is no such provision in this law.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb stated that the correct valuation of the Toshakhana gift can only be made through an auction. He questioned how a price could be set if someone takes a watch from a shop and later tries to assess its value.

The FIA’s investigating officer mentioned that gifts received by the state must be declared and submitted, and until they are legally purchased, they remain state property. After a valuation through the proper procedure, the gifts can be purchased within four months.

The case relates to gifts that were never submitted, and state-owned gifts cannot be kept prior to their purchase.

Justice Aurangzeb asked why the founder of PTI was made an accused if Bushra Bibi did not submit the gifts. FIA prosecutor Umair Majid responded that the founder of PTI was a public office holder. Justice Aurangzeb remarked that this case is similar to that of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, where a husband was held responsible for his wife’s actions.

The FIA prosecutor contended that this case is somewhat different.

After hearing the arguments from the lawyers, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case and directed her to deposit Rs1 million as surety bond.