AGL52.2▲ 4.51 (0.09%)AIRLINK196.5▲ 2.94 (0.02%)BOP10.27▲ 0.32 (0.03%)CNERGY7.88▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL9.25▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML48.66▲ 2.81 (0.06%)DGKC109.1▼ -1.08 (-0.01%)FCCL39.93▼ -0.72 (-0.02%)FFL17.08▲ 0.22 (0.01%)HUBC133.7▲ 1.12 (0.01%)HUMNL14.1▲ 0.21 (0.02%)KEL4.78▲ 0.18 (0.04%)KOSM6.64▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF47.23▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)NBP63.01▲ 1.02 (0.02%)OGDC215▲ 1.09 (0.01%)PAEL41.94▲ 0.7 (0.02%)PIBTL8.5▲ 0.09 (0.01%)PPL184▲ 1.65 (0.01%)PRL42.8▲ 0.84 (0.02%)PTC25.15▲ 0.25 (0.01%)SEARL109.9▲ 3.06 (0.03%)TELE8.96▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TOMCL34.3▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TPLP13.06▲ 0.31 (0.02%)TREET22.63▲ 0.7 (0.03%)TRG67.6▲ 0.65 (0.01%)UNITY32.92▲ 0.57 (0.02%)WTL1.83▲ 0.04 (0.02%)

Former Pakistan Captain Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot

Former Pakistan Captain Inzamam Ul Haqs Son Ties The Knot
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Ibtisam-ul-Haq, the son of former Pakistan cricket captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, has tied the knot as the pictures and videos from the event went viral on the social media.

Ibtisam-ul-Haq’s nikah took place on January 23, and photographers shared the event’s pictures and videos on their Instagram accounts.

The social media users widely appreciated the wedding pictures.

Taking to Instagram, A photography artist shared the images from the Nikah ceremony.

 The social media showed that  24-year-old Ibtisam-ul-Haq, who plays domestic cricket, married a girl named Iqra Amir. On this joyous occasion, the couple chose elegant cream-colored outfits, and made them look stunning together.

The fans flooded the social media with congratulatory messages as soon as the pictures and videos of Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son and cricketer Ibtisam-ul-Haq went viral.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Sports

Three Pakistani players named in ICC Men’s ODI Team 2024

  • Sports

OGDCL beat WAPDA in President’s Trophy’s third round match

  • Sports

Former cricketer Basit Ali reacts to India’s attempts to sabotage ICC Champions Trophy 2025

  • Sports

SBP beat SNGPL in President’s Trophy’s third round match

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer