Former Pakistan Captain Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot

LAHORE – Ibtisam-ul-Haq, the son of former Pakistan cricket captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, has tied the knot as the pictures and videos from the event went viral on the social media.

Ibtisam-ul-Haq’s nikah took place on January 23, and photographers shared the event’s pictures and videos on their Instagram accounts.

The social media users widely appreciated the wedding pictures.

Taking to Instagram, A photography artist shared the images from the Nikah ceremony.

The social media showed that 24-year-old Ibtisam-ul-Haq, who plays domestic cricket, married a girl named Iqra Amir. On this joyous occasion, the couple chose elegant cream-colored outfits, and made them look stunning together.

The fans flooded the social media with congratulatory messages as soon as the pictures and videos of Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son and cricketer Ibtisam-ul-Haq went viral.