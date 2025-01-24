Bulls dominate PSX as KSE-100 gains over 1,500 points

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has registered significant gains as hopes for another cut in policy rate has lifted the sentiments of investors.

The KSE-100 index gained 1,538.94 points during intraday trading as it hovers at 115,576.73 points till 11:50 am with a positive change of 1.35 percent.

A day earlier, the 100-Index turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 594.36 more points, a positive change of 0.52 percent, closing at 114,037.79 points.

A total of 675,540,473 shares were traded during the day as compared to 743,632,966 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs30.469 billion.

As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,213 of them recorded gains and 181 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 48 companies remained unchanged.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to meet on January 27 (Monday) when a decision to revise the interest rate will be taken.

Last month, the central banks had decreased the policy rate by 200 bps to fix at 13 percent.