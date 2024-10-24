Suzuki Gd110 3 Year Installment Plan In Pakistan 2024

Suzuki holds its place in premium bike category, and its the company’s cheapest option GD110s is not really CHEAP, as compared to other options. Besides price point, GD110 is considered a reliable ride for daily travel.

The bike’s lightweight design makes it easy to handle, while maintenance is usually not that hard, which adds to its appeal for beginner riders. The two-wheeler got mixed reviews from people, as some users appreciate the smooth ride at high speeds, and the convenience of a battery-powered headlight for visibility. Also the separate trip odometer is a practical feature for tracking journeys, while the soft suspension offers comfort by effectively absorbing bumps on Pakistani roads.

Its fuel efficiency at long travel is not that impressive, which may deter those seeking a more economical option for intra-city travel. Despite these issues, Suzuki 110 has appealing features, potential buyers should carefully consider its drawbacks in relation to their riding needs.

Suzuki GD110 Price in Pakistan

Suzuki GS110 New Price is 359,000 after fresh hike in October 2024.

Suzuki GD110 Installments 2024

3-Year-Plan Amount Down Payment 88,000 Processing Fee 1,800 Total Upfront 89,800 Number of Months 36 Monthly Installment 11,942

2-Year-Plan

Plan 2 Amount Down Payment 88,000 Processing Fee 1,800 Total Upfront 89,800 Number of Months 24 Monthly Installment 15,449

3-Year-Plan

Plan 3 Amount Down Payment 88,000 Processing Fee 1,800 Total Upfront 89,800 Number of Months 12 Monthly Installment 26,390

NOTE: These installment plans are available with Meezan Bank. Please ensure you review all terms and conditions before proceeding. We recommend checking other financing options to find the best plan that suits your financial needs. Always consider your budget and repayment capacity when selecting a financing option.