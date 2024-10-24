AGL38.99▲ 0.63 (0.02%)AIRLINK136.86▼ -0.44 (0.00%)BOP5.62▲ 0.23 (0.04%)CNERGY3.85▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL7.94▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML45.46▼ -0.13 (0.00%)DGKC85.44▲ 2.3 (0.03%)FCCL31.46▲ 1.13 (0.04%)FFBL61.6▲ 3.85 (0.07%)FFL9.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC108.86▲ 2.19 (0.02%)HUMNL14.41▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.82▲ 0.15 (0.03%)KOSM7.65▼ -0.32 (-0.04%)MLCF38.2▼ -0.62 (-0.02%)NBP67.04▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC175.32▲ 6.18 (0.04%)PAEL25.22▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.89▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL133.37▲ 2.42 (0.02%)PRL24.05▲ 0.22 (0.01%)PTC16.76▲ 0.98 (0.06%)SEARL67.42▲ 2.77 (0.04%)TELE7.47▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL36.17▲ 0.13 (0.00%)TPLP7.79▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TREET14.64▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)TRG49.52▲ 4.42 (0.10%)UNITY25.62▼ -0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Ten militants killed by Punjab Police in Mianwali operation

Ten Militants Killed By Punjab Police In Mianwali Operation
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

MIANWALI – Punjab Police gunned down a group of terrorists hiding in the hilly area of Malakheil, Thana Makarwal, the police spokesperson said on Thursday.

The operation was conducted on intelligence reports hinting presence of these armed militants. The raid resulted in an intense exchange of gunfire, with police forces responding with valour.

The spokesperson confirmed that ten terrorists were killed during the clash. The situation remains under control, and authorities are continuing to assess the area for any further threats.

Ten Militants Killed By Punjab Police In Mianwali Operation

DPO Mianwali Akhtar Farooq, and other senior officials spearheaded the operation to root-out the menace of terrorism in the country.

Security forces kill nine terrorists in Bajaur operation, says ISPR

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

BNP’s Akhtar Hussain Langove arrested on terror charges

  • Pakistan

TNA Test for Teachers Postponed?

  • Pakistan, Top News

Bushra Bibi arrives in Peshawar after short stay at Bani Gala

  • Featured, Pakistan

Pakistani envoy to UAE shares Latest Update on Visa Rejections

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer