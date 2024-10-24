Ten militants killed by Punjab Police in Mianwali operation

MIANWALI – Punjab Police gunned down a group of terrorists hiding in the hilly area of Malakheil, Thana Makarwal, the police spokesperson said on Thursday.

The operation was conducted on intelligence reports hinting presence of these armed militants. The raid resulted in an intense exchange of gunfire, with police forces responding with valour.

The spokesperson confirmed that ten terrorists were killed during the clash. The situation remains under control, and authorities are continuing to assess the area for any further threats.

DPO Mianwali Akhtar Farooq, and other senior officials spearheaded the operation to root-out the menace of terrorism in the country.