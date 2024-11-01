Biometric machines to be installed at all countrywide airports for security

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday decided to install biometric machines at airports nationwide in a bid to enhance security measures for international travelers.

The Ministry of Interior has mandated biometric verification for all international passengers and has issued directives to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take immediate action on this initiative.

According to the ministry’s letter, the implementation of biometric verification would make it nearly impossible for wanted criminals to travel both domestically and internationally. The biometric machines would be installed at international immigration counters in airports.

The interior minister also said that the use of biometric technology would ensure effective screening of passengers, with the objective of improving security and aligning it with international standards.