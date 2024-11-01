Gold prices in Pakistan decrease: Check latest rates on 1 November

LAHORE – Gold prices in Pakistan continued to decline for second consecutive day amid downward trend in international market on Friday.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola price of 24-karat gold plunged by Rs2,500 to reach Rs284,700 whereas the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs2,144 to close Rs244,084 in local market.

The prices of the yellow metal also decreased in the international market as per ounce price dropped by $25 to close at $2,752.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Type of Gold Price Change Current Price 24-Carat Gold -2500 Rs284,700 10 Grams of Gold -2,144 244,084

Meanwhile, silver prices also dropped in Pakistan as per tola price plunged by Rs20 to Rs3,430 while price of 10-gram dropped by Rs17.14 to settle at Rs2,940.67.

A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs700 to settle at Rs287,200 whereas the price of 10-gram declined by Rs600 to reach Rs246,288.