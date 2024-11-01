AGL37.62▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)AIRLINK122▲ 0.23 (0.00%)BOP5.72▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.71▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL8.32▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML40.72▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DGKC84.6▲ 0.31 (0.00%)FCCL33.25▲ 0.69 (0.02%)FFBL65.5▼ -0.03 (0.00%)FFL9.92▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC103.79▲ 0.26 (0.00%)HUMNL13.23▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.41▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM7.05▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF37.7▲ 0.19 (0.01%)NBP59.86▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)OGDC175.19▲ 3.06 (0.02%)PAEL24.85▲ 0.29 (0.01%)PIBTL5.73▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PPL145.97▲ 4.44 (0.03%)PRL22.77▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PTC14.97▲ 0.33 (0.02%)SEARL65.14▲ 0.6 (0.01%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.65▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET13.95▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.4▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

Gold prices in Pakistan decrease: Check latest rates on 1 November

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Gold prices in Pakistan continued to decline for second consecutive day amid downward trend in international market on Friday.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola price of 24-karat gold plunged by Rs2,500 to reach Rs284,700 whereas the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs2,144 to close Rs244,084 in local market.

The prices of the yellow metal also decreased in the international market as per ounce price dropped by $25 to close at $2,752.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Type of Gold Price Change  Current Price 
24-Carat Gold -2500 Rs284,700
10 Grams of Gold -2,144 244,084

Meanwhile, silver prices also dropped in Pakistan as per tola price plunged by Rs20 to Rs3,430 while price of 10-gram dropped by Rs17.14 to settle at Rs2,940.67.

A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs700 to settle at Rs287,200 whereas the price of 10-gram declined by Rs600 to reach Rs246,288.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Business

Uzbekistan-Pakistan trade potential needs to increase: Laziz

  • Business

MD SNGPL visits Lahore region Model Customer Service Center

  • Business

FBR launches Advance Stock Register System

  • Business

$64m agreements takes place during Pak-China B2B investment meeting’ on fisheries

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer