RAWALPINDI – Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq has been reported for suspect bowling action.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown reported the bowler during his team’s PSL X match against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last evening.

As per the rules, Usman can continue to bowl in future matches. However, if he is reported again, he will be suspended from bowling and will need to obtain clearance from an ICC-accredited lab before he can resume bowling.