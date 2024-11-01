Five amazing health benefits of Phool Makhana [Fox Nut]

KARACHI – Phool Makhanas, also called fox nuts in English, are seeds which are obtained from a plant called Euryale Fox which grows in the stagnant water in Eastern Asian region.

The nuts enrich of carbs and micronutrients such as phosphorus, iron, calcium, magnesium, and fiber, which play a key role in maintaining health of a human being.

As we know, Calcium is crucial for bone health while magnesium plays key role in various metabolic reactions in the human body. It also boost muscles and nerve function.

The seeds are easily available in almost all cities of Pakistan while its rate varies depending on its quality.

Benefits of Phool Makhanas

1 – It helps stabilizing sugar levels in human body

2 – People who want to get rid of fat, the fox nuts are a blessing for them. It provides protein and fiber, the two nutrients play a role in weight loss as protein decrease the food craving.

3 – Phool Makhanas house a good quantity of magnesium and potassium which regulate the blood pressure effectively in patients with high blood pressure.

4 – The seeds also help with the digestive health as it boost the healthy bowl movements and reduces chances of constipation.

5 – The fox nuts also help people with fertility issues.