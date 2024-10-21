‘Big surprise day’ today for prisoner of Adiala jail: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE – After passage of the 26th Constitutional amendments, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Monday said that today is a big “Surprise Day” for the prisoner in Adiala Jail.

Azma Bokhari was referring to Imran Khan who is currently imprisoned in Adiala jail.

The minister said that the supremacy of Parliament strengthened the democracy. She commended those who played a role in the approval of constitutional amendments. She remarked that those destined for sorrow could only create obstacles in constitutional amendments and legislation.

Azma Bukhari also said that “today is a major surprise day for the prisoner in Adiala Jail. The people of Pakistan have witnessed the horrifying side of the prisoner in Adiala Jail and his followers, and they will no longer be deceived by the permanent resident of Adiala Jail,”.

She stated that the democracy advocates are pleased with the approval of the constitutional amendment while authoritarian supporters are furious.

“Those who have launched a smear campaign against judges and their families are now portraying themselves as supporters of the judiciary. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has become less of a political party and more of a group of political orphans,” said the minister.

She said that PTI had previously incited students for its dirty politics and is now appealing to lawyers to come out.

CJP Isa, she said, made all decisions in accordance with the Constitution and law, and his name would be written in golden letters in the history of the judiciary.