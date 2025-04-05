Is Pakistani Govt Finally ending PTV Fee from Electricity Bills?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government passed on much-need relief to inflation-hit people, lowering power tariff ahead of Summers, with domestic unit coming down by Rs7.41 per unit.

The coalition government is apparently doing all-out efforts to lower electricity rates and now revocation of Pakistan Television PTV fee from electricity bills is on cards. Ministry of Energy reportedly chalked out plan to end this surcharge, which is currently charged to domestic, industrial, and commercial electricity users.

As of April 2025, domestic consumers are paying monthly fee of Rs35 for PTV, while industrial and commercial consumers are also subjected to this additional charge. The decision to remove the fee comes under the directives of Prime Minister, who has called for the removal of unnecessary surcharges, including the fee for state broadcaster.

The government reportedly collect Rs1.5 billion from around 42.6 million consumers in form of the PTV fee every year. The plan to abolish this charge aims to reduce the financial burden on consumers and streamline the electricity billing process.

Electricity Relief

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made an announcement about new tariff structure revealing major cuts across various sectors. Domestic consumers will now pay Rs37.64 per unit, a drop from the previous rate of Rs45.05, resulting in a relief of Rs7.15.

Consumer Old Rate New Rate Cut Domestic Consumers 45.05 37.64 7.15 Commercial Consumers 71.06 62.47 8.58 General Services 56.66 49.48 7.18 Industrial Consumers 48.19 40.51 7.69 Bulk Supply 55.05 47.87 7.18 Agricultural Sector 41.76 34.58 7.18 Average Price Reduction 45.05 37.64 7.41

Commercial users will see a reduction of Rs8.58 per unit, with rates dropping from Rs71.06 to Rs62.47. The tariff for general services will also decrease by Rs7.18, from Rs56.66 to Rs49.48. Industrial consumers will benefit from a Rs7.69 cut, reducing their rate from Rs48.19 to Rs40.51.