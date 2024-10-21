Gold price in Pakistan: Rates on October 21

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 282,300 PKR 2,531 Lahore PKR 282,300 PKR 2,531 Islamabad PKR 282,300 PKR 2,531 Peshawar PKR 282,300 PKR 2,531 Quetta PKR 282,300 PKR 2,531 Sialkot PKR 282,300 PKR 2,531 Hyderabad PKR 282,300 PKR 2,531 Faisalabad PKR 282,300 PKR 2,531

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 282,300 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 242,027 Per Gram Gold PKR 24,946

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.