Big Discount Offer on MG4 and MG ZS in Pakistan; Check full payment options here

MG4 was launched in Pakistan a year back, as the Chinese auto giant expanded its lineup. The compact electric vehicle model is generating buzz for its impressive features like good power figures delivering an engaging performance. It also boasts a futuristic design that appeals to style-conscious consumers, and as an EV, it with decent mileage, making it a cost-effective option.

The vehicle comes with higher price tag compared to others in its category, while its maintenance is also expensive. It generally received positive reviews with people liking its spacious interior, decent performance, and a good range on a full charge.

To boost sales, MG Motors Pakistan comes with promotion that offers excellent opportunity for electric car enthusiasts and potential buyers.

MG Pakistan Prices

Models Original Price Discounted Price Savings MG4 Excite 10,999,000 9,900,000 1,099,000 MG4 Essence 12,990,000 11,000,000 1,990,000 MG ZS EV Standard 12,990,000 11,000,000 1,990,000 MG ZS EV Long Range 14,999,000 12,500,000 2,499,000

Under new offer, MG Motors offers significant discounts on its electric vehicle models, making them more accessible to potential buyers. The MG4 Excite, originally priced at 10,999,000, is now available for Rs. 9,900,000.

MG4 Essence has also seen a price cut from Rs. 12,990,000 to Rs. 11,000,000, allowing customers to save Rs. 1,990,000. MG ZS EV Standard has been discounted from Rs. 12,990,000 to Rs. 11,000,000, also offering a savings of Rs. 1,990,000.

This exclusive offer is valid until November 15, 2024, and is subject to stock availability. Customers interested in electric vehicles are encouraged to take advantage of these remarkable discounts before they end.