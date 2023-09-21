MG Motors Pakistan has rolled out the MG4 EV in Pakistan, weeks after multiple teasers were shared by Javed Afridi, a known Pakistani business executive and entrepreneur who is also the owner of the new auto player.

As car enthusiasts eagerly waited for these hot models, MG launched the car which holds excellent power figures, carries futuristic looks, and offers excellent mileage as being EV.

Despite being packed with features, the MG4 EV vehicle is said to be expensive in its category, and needs expensive maintenance, while it faces a scarcity of charging stations across the country.

The car is targeted at people looking for high-end vehicles, and the MG 4 EV offers some other latest features, that make them stand out among the competition.

Earlier, CEO MG Mr. Afridi claimed that MG 4 EV will be capable of covering 490 km and ability to charge fully in mere 35 minutes, however, stats are slightly different.

MG 4 EV was launched in two variants, first MG 4 EV Excite and MG 4 EV Essence, both loaded with a 51 and 64 kWh battery. These modern cars can cover over 350 km of range.

MG4 EV Features

MG 4 EV Excite Price in Pakistan

MG 4 EV Excite has been launched in Pakistan at Rs10,999,000.

MG EV 4 Essence Price in Pakistan

The price of MG EV 4 Essence is Rs12,990,000.