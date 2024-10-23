Another Indian woman travels to Pakistan to marry love of her life

LAHORE – In another story that shows the power of love transcending borders, an Indian woman traveled alone to Lahore to tie the knot with Pakistani man, Fahad. The duo got hitched in a court marriage on October 17, months after meeting on social media.

The woman, Nida, made the journey to Pakistan with her mother as she expressed her desire to marry Fahad after their relationship over time. The couple met in person for the first time when Nida crossed the border on October 16.

The wedding ceremony was at Lahore session court, and the love birds registered their marriage with the local union council, and their details will be submitted to NADRA.

The Indian girl shared her excitement about visiting neighboring Pakistan, saying, “I have always wanted to come here, and love this country.” She is now looking to seek Pakistani citizenship under Section 10 of the Citizenship Act of 1951, with hopes of visiting India once her citizenship is finalised.

Family members are receiving heartfelt congratulations from friends and relatives, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Last month, an Indian woman Anju married Nasrullah who returned to India this week to bring her two children back and address a divorce case with her first husband.

After converting to Islam and adopting the name Fatima, she initially traveled on visit visa that expired in August but stayed with Nasrullah despite visa rejections.