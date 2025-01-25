Baloch militants surrender, reveal foreign backing to destabilise Pakistan

Foreign agencies only wanted to destabilise Pakistan; BLA exploits Baloch women for terror activities

Key commanders from various militant groups in Balochistan have surrendered their arms and pledged allegiance to the state during a press conference held alongside provincial ministers and senior Counter-Terrorism Department officials.

Among the militants who laid down their weapons were Najibullah, also known as Darvesh or Adam, and Abdul Rasheed, also known as Khudaidad or Kamash, along with others.

Najibullah revealed that foreign intelligence agencies had manipulated insurgent groups, stating, “A foreign agency told me they were not interested in Balochistan’s independence but only wanted to destabilise Pakistan.”

He criticised Baloch separatist leaders living abroad, accusing them of enjoying luxurious lifestyles while fighters in the mountains struggle to survive. “Those fighting in the mountains cannot even secure two meals a day,” he added.

Another terrorist commander, Jangez Khan, said, “Commander Miraj instructed me to fight against the army and promised money and weapons in return.

Jangez Khan also revealed that he was offered Rs 100,000 and a motorcycle, but he regrets choosing the wrong path.”

Provincial Minister Zahoor Ahmad Buledi condemned the exploitation of innocent youth, saying, “A heinous game of terrorism is being played in Balochistan. The handlers of these militants lure innocent children with false promises and take them to the mountains.”

Buledi reiterated the government’s open-door policy for reconciliation, urging others to surrender.

“The government welcomes those laying down arms and has paved the way for misguided individuals to return,” he said.

Meanwhile, a report by international organization Wilson Center has made startling revelations about the Baloch Liberation Army exploiting women for terrorist activities.

According to the report, the BLA blackmails and manipulates women like Adila Baloch, forcing them into suicide bombings under extreme psychological pressure.

“When my daughter went missing, I did everything to find her,” her father, Khuda Bakhsh, told More to Her Story. “With the government’s support and Allah’s grace, she is with me today.”