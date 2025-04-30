Md. Iqbal for enhancing Bangla-Pak bilateral ties

Bangladesh’s High Commissioner, Md.IqbalHussain Khan, has said that after 50 years, Bangladesh is moving forward warmly to re-establish its longstanding relations with Pakistan.

“We want to further enhance bilateral cooperation not only in trade and investment but also in the fields of culture, sports, and tourism,” he said.

“We hope that Fly Jinnah and AirSial will start flights from Pakistan to Bangladesh, and likewise, Bangladesh’s national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, should also resume its flights to Pakistan.

Bangladeshi visas are issued very easily to Pakistani citizens through an online process.”

He expressed these views during a meeting at the Bangladesh High Commission with ZafarBakhtawari, Secretary General of United Business Group (UBG), former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry AhsanBakhtawari, and former President of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry WaqarBakhtawari.

During the meeting, ZafarBakhtawari expressed concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation between Pakistan and India, and said that all regional countries must play an effective role in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

AhsanBakhtawari stated that there are vast opportunities for bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the pharmaceutical sector.

He emphasized that the people of both countries can be brought closer through cricket diplomacy.

He suggested that some matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) should be held in Bangladesh and some matches of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) should be held in Pakistan.

Former Chakwal Chamber President WaqarBakhtawari noted that roads in Islamabad named after HussainShaheedSuhrawardy, A.K. FazlulHuq, and KhawajaNazimuddin are fine examples of Pak-Bangladesh friendship.

He suggested that Pakistan should learn from Bangladesh’s model to control population growth.