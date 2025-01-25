Junaid elected PAC chairman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council’s MNA Junaid Akbar Khan was elected as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee on Friday.

The election of the PAC chairman took a year to materialise, with PTI and government blaming each other for the delay. Since the current government came into power after the February 2024 elections, the position has been unfilled.

An emergent meeting of the PAC was summoned after the PTI-backed SIC sent a panel for the position on the government’s demand. Besides Junaid Akbar Khan, the name of Adil Bazai was also among the panel.

Junaid Akbar Khan’s name was proposed by Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and none of the PAC members objected to it, paving the way for unanimous selection.

He was elected member National Assembly for the third time in general elections 2024 a PTI-backed independent candidate from NA-9 Malakand, securing 113,513 votes while the runner-up, Syed Ahmad Ali Shah of PPP bagged 40,740 votes.

It is to be noted here that all PTI-backed MNAs are being displayed as SIC members on the National Assembly website amid the legal issues pending before the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan.