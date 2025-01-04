ATC grants bail to more 40 PTI workers in cases related to Nov 26 Islamabad protests

ISLAMABAD – An Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday granted bail to 40 more PTI workers in the cases related to November 26 Islamabad protests.

ATC Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain passed the order and directed the petitioners to deposit Rs5000 surety bond each.

During the hearing, the PTI were represented by lawyers Sardar Masroof, Ansar Kayani, Amna Ali, Mirza Asim Baig and Murtaza Tori.

The court had approved the bail of 250 workers of the PTI the previous day, while rejecting bail applications for 150 others.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, secured bail in cases related to November 26 protest.

A district and sessions court granted pre-arrest bail in the cases registered against him over Islamabad protest and vandalism. During the hearing, Bushra Bibi filed applications seeking pre-arrest bail in these cases.

Duty Judge Shabbir Bhatti heard the applications and approved interim bail until January 13. The court granted bail against surety bonds of Rs. 50,000 each.

Bushra Bibi appeared in the courtroom alongside her legal team during the hearing.

It may be mentioned here that one case against Bushra Bibi is registered at Tarnol Police Station while three others are filed at Ramna Police Station.