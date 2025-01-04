Kurram relief efforts disrupted after ambush on Deputy Commissioner’s Convoy

ISLAMABAD – The relief efforts have been suspended in violence-hit Kurram after an ambush on Deputy Commissioner’s convoy – an unexpected move that sent shockwaves across the region.

The delivery of relief items to the Kurram district was stopped over the weekend after Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud was injured when unknown assailants opened fire at a convoy while he was traveling in Baggan district. Six others were also injured in the firing.

Kurram DC has been transferred to Lower Alizai Hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed that he would be airlifted to Peshawar for further medical treatment.

The situation in Kurram is under control after an ambush. The attack occurred just days after a peace agreement was signed between warring factions in the region. The ongoing conflict, fueled by long-standing land disputes, has led to at least 130 deaths since November and caused food and medicine shortages due to road blockades.

The development came after a peace agreement was signed between warring factions in the district after three weeks of negotiations. The agreement includes the surrender of weapons, dismantling of bunkers, and the reopening of roads.

The peace deal bans sectarian violence, the display of arms, and the activities of banned groups. The government officials are optimistic that the agreement will restore stability and development in the restive region.