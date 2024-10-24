Aleem Khan inaugurates Hub Bridge, outlines Balochistan’s growth initiatives

Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization, and Investment Board Abdul Aleem Khan inaugurated the newly constructed Hub Bridge, which was rebuilt after being destroyed in the 2022 floods. The 488-meter-long bridge, completed at a cost of Rs 1.18 billion, has restored the flow of commercial traffic between Karachi and Gwadar. During his speech, Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized the importance of economic activity for regional development, saying, “For any area to progress, it’s essential to boost business activities. We will ensure the development of Balochistan using revenue generated from other provinces.” He noted that the National Highway Authority (NHA) has the largest network, spanning 4,500 kilometers, in Balochistan, where toll tax collection remains low. He declared the newly built Hub Bridge insufficient for traffic and announced the construction of an additional bridge. Furthermore, he approved the conversion of the Karachi-Quetta N-25 highway into a dual carriageway to ease traffic pressure and reduce accidents.

The minister also mentioned plans to build more roads and bridges in Balochistan, including a new bridge at Panjra, set to open soon. Abdul Aleem Khan praised the National Logistics Cell (NLC) and NHA officials for their performance in constructing the Hub Bridge and expressed hope that the project would contribute significantly to the region’s development. In his speech, Federal Minister for Trade Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing Balochistan’s challenges on a priority basis. He thanked Abdul Aleem Khan for the timely completion of the Hub Bridge and expressed optimism that the project would alleviate the difficulties faced by people in the region.

During his visit to Karachi, Abdul Aleem Khan also met with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss road infrastructure and communications-related matters in the province. Chairing a high-level NHA meeting in Karachi, the federal minister stressed the need for financial stability in government institutions and urged NHA to increase its resources.

He also directed the NHA to expedite work on the 43 ongoing projects in Sindh and maintain high-quality standards. Later, Abdul Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal Khan visited the residence of MQM MNA RanaAnsar to express condolences on the sudden passing of her young son, ShahzaibNaqvi, offering prayers for strength and patience for the bereaved family.