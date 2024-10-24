SA adjourned for anti-polio drive

On the occasion of World Polio Day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced a five-day adjournment of the ongoing Sindh Assembly session to ensure full participation of lawmakers in the upcoming anti-polio campaign. The CM emphasized the critical role of elected officials in administering polio drops to children under the age of five in their respective constituencies. During his address at the event held at CM House, Mr. Shah remarked that the campaign, initially launched by ShaheedMohtarma Benazir Bhutto in 1994, is a legacy that must be brought to a successful conclusion.

The five-day drive, scheduled from October 28 to November 3, will adopt a zero-tolerance policy for refusal cases. To this end, Shah has directed parliamentarians, civil society, and religious leaders to actively engage in the campaign. The World Polio Day program, which also included a Provincial Task Force meeting, was attended by several provincial ministers including Dr. AzraFazalPechuho, SaeedGhani, and Syed Sardar Shah, as well as senior government officials, police chiefs, and representatives from national and international health organizations.

In his remarks, CM Shah highlighted the ongoing challenge of polio eradication despite 30 years of efforts. He pointed out that Pakistan currently faces 40 polio cases, including 12 in Sindh, with other cases reported in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab. He added that the movement of people from Afghanistan, where 23 cases have been detected, contributes to the spread of the virus. Shah reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to the cause, noting the progress made since the campaign began, reducing cases from tens of thousands in the 1990s to double digits today. He stressed that the upcoming campaign will target 10.6 million children across 30 districts, with a focus on administering both the oral polio vaccine and Vitamin A supplements. The CM also instructed SSPs to ensure adequate security for the frontline health workers during the campaign, emphasizing that daily security reports be submitted to the CM Secretariat. Health Minister Dr. AzraFazalPechuho highlighted the importance of the campaign, expressing optimism that the province is nearing the complete eradication of polio. Irshad Ali Sodhar, Provincial Coordinator for the Emergency Operations Centre, praised the dedication of health workers, stating that their efforts are crucial to reaching the goal of a polio-free Sindh. Later, the CM administered polio drops to children and encouraging all parents to ensure their children receive the vaccine, noting that community cooperation is essential in eradicating this debilitating disease.