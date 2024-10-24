APHC announces black day on Oct 27

Ghulam Muhammad Safi, the convenor of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, held a press conference announced that October 27 will be observed as Black Day to protest against the presence of Indian forces in Kashmir. He stated, “Since October 27, 1947, India has occupied Jammu and Kashmir and continues to engage in coercion, rigging, and political deceit.” Safi referenced the stance of the United Nations, stating, “The UN has clearly stated that the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir must be respected in terms of which country they wish to join. The Kashmiris have chosen to unite with Pakistan.”

He further emphasized that while India has accepted the UN resolution, they continue to deny the Kashmiris their rights through various tactics. “Kashmiris have not been allowed to vote for a plebiscite, and the leadership of the Hurriyat Conference is imprisoned. Shabir Shah, AsiyaAndrabi, and Yasin Malik are also in custody,” he said. He accused India of misleading the world by labeling military exercises as elections, adding that “the face of India’s state terrorism has been unveiled.” Safi announced that a protest rally against India will be held on October 27, starting from the Karachi Arts Council to the Press Club. “The narrative that Pakistan has abandoned Kashmir will be countered, as the hearts of the Pakistani people still beat for Kashmir,” he declared. He stressed that “the shrouds of those martyred in Kashmir are adorned with the Pakistani flag,” and noted that Indian atrocities have persisted in Jammu and Kashmir for 77 years. Also present at the press conference were Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Waqar Mehdi, MQM Pakistan’s Hafeezuddin, Karachi President of the Central Muslim League NadeemAwan, Palestine Foundation leader Abu Saber Maryam, among other party leaders.