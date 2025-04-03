Punjab starts forests monitoring through satellite

LAHORE – Punjab has launched state-of-the-art thermal imaging technology for 24/7 satellite monitoring of forests.

This advanced system will enable real-time detection of forest fires, illegal tree cutting, and other unauthorized activities.

Punjab has become the first province in the country to implement thermal imaging technology for forest surveillance. Under this initiative, monitoring through thermal imaging has commenced in the forests of Murree and Rawalpindi, along with nighttime patrolling.

Through modern satellite technology, temperature fluctuations will be detected, and live feeds will be used to closely monitor all activities in the forests. A dedicated team of artificial intelligence experts will oversee the implementation of this project.

The thermal imaging technology operates on advanced algorithms that not only facilitate instant detection but also assist in data processing, analysis, and report generation.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized the significance of this initiative for forest conservation. She stated, “We will neither allow deforestation nor forest fires. Illegal hunting will also be prevented. Now, criminals will be caught using modern technology.”

She further said that this technology will not only safeguard forests but will also contribute to crime prevention in urban areas across Punjab. This advanced system will play a crucial role in forest conservation, as well as in the promotion of agriculture, livestock, and fisheries. Additionally, it will support afforestation efforts and the protection of wildlife resources.