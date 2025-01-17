Al-Qadir Trust Case Explained; £190 Million Scandal that led to Imran Khan’s conviction

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan again made headline as he has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, while his wife Bushra Bibi got a 7-year sentence in graft case linked to Al-Qadir University Trust.

PTI chief. who already remained in jail since August 2023, was also slapped with hefty fine. This conviction is fourth for former prime minister after previous cases related to state gifts, leaking state secrets, and illegal Nikah case.

What are Allegations against Khan in £190 Million Case

Khan, his former aide, a property tycoon Malik Riaz and several others are linked to case. The group of high profile people were accused of abusing authority to flow illegitimate funds of Bahria Town onwer, which were seized by the UK, and later used in a penalty made by top court.

The funds were said for benefit of masses but ended up being used to benefit Malik Riaz – who is also facing other cases. During PTI regime, Khan’s cabinet approved transfer of funds, and that’s without transparency.

The former government pushed narrative of shifting funds for charitable purposes but it was Malik Riaz, who benefited the most. They are accused of receiving large amounts of money and land from a real estate company.

Al Qadir Case Timeline

2019: It started with establishment of Al-Qadir University in Sohawa, Jhelum. Imran Khan’s cabinet discusses repatriation of £140 million from UK-based real estate tycoon’s family to Pakistan. Al-Qadir Trust is officially registered to manage the university project. The private housing society agrees to fund the university.

The private housing society purchases 460 Kanals of land in Jhelum and transfers it to Zulfiqar Bukhari. Al-Qadir Trust earns Rs 101 million in income, with Rs 8.58 million spent on its operations.

2020: Khan removes Babar Awan and Zulfiqar Bukhari from the trust and moves the office to Banigala. Al-Qadir Trust receives Rs 180 million in donations. Zulfiqar Bukhari transfers 458 Kanals of land in Jhelum to the Al-Qadir Trust.

2021

Bushra Bibi signs an agreement with the housing society regarding land donations and resources for the university. Imran Khan inaugurates the academic blocks of Al-Qadir University, with an initial student capacity of 500.

2022

National Accountability Bureau NAB summons real estate tycoon linked to £190 million deal and land donation to trust. Endowment Fund for Al-Qadir Institute is registered, and the institute’s request for degree-awarding status is still pending with the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC).

NAB launched an investigation into how state money was misused. Imran Khan and his wife were accused of using their influence to get land for their charity, Al-Qadir Trust.

2023 Imran’s Arrest

Former PM was arrested in May 2023 after refusing to cooperate with the investigation, despite the evidence against him.

In short, the case is about corruption involving illegal money transfers, land deals, and the misuse of authority during Imran Khan’s time as prime minister.

Is it a Political Conviction?

Al-Qadir Trust case also garnered different reactions as legal experts said the case against PTI chief is one of few with concrete allegations, as Imran Khan misused his authority to transfer seized funds to settle a penalty, benefiting Malik Riaz rather than the public.

Khan’s legal troubles are not over, and the verdict will likely face challenges in higher courts. As some pushed for conviction for abuse of authority, other called it conviction as part of a broader political trend in Pakistan, emphasizing that the evidence against Khan might not be strong enough.