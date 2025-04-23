Revitalising civil services structure

FOR decades, the Civil Services of Pakistan have been the top priority for educated minds of land of Pure.

However, lately, this trend has begun to change.

There are several reasons behind this change.

For instance, Irrelevance of subjects tested in exams to the skills required for the job, outdated bureaucratic structure, Political influence on service delivery and inadequate salaries are among the top reasons changing educated youth’s mind towards Civil Services of Pakistan.

The importance of a robust Civil Service cannot be ignored.

It is the backbone of any government.

However, despite its significance, Pakistan’s Civil Services have failed to undergo meaningful reforms for over five decades.

The result is a bureaucratic structure that is ill-equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

One of the major reasons for the decline of interest of youth towards Civil Services is the disconnect between the subjects tested in competitive exams and the practical skills required for the job.

Candidates often study topics with no practical relevance.

It results in the lack of preparedness for the challenges they will face in their roles.

Another area regarding the same issue is the specialization of postings at the secretary level.

The current practice of frequent rotations and temporary charges hinders specializations and disrupts departmental efficiency.

The issue of political influence on service delivery is also a significant concern.

The frequent transfers of bureaucrats, based on political consideration rather than performance, severely impact the effectiveness of services.

Furthermore, Civil Servants’ salaries in Pakistan are far lower than the salaries of Indian Administrative Servants.

For an instance, a Grade 17 officer in Indian Civil services receives Perks that are 300% more than those of a similar grade Civil Servant in Pakistan.

Another major fault in the Civil Services of Pakistan is the System that prioritises rote memorization over critical thinking and analytical skills.

It results in candidates, who are ill-equipped to tackle real world challenges.

However, the reform list is extensive to make Civil Services modernised and attractive towards the cream youth of Pakistan.

Several steps can be taken in that direction such as changing the syllabus of test.

The proposed cluster-based examinations, recommended by recent expert committees, are a step in the right direction.

This approach would allow for specialization and bureaucratic efficiency, enabling candidates to develop the skills and expertise that are required to develop the expertise for specific roles.

Another step to develop and promote effective governance, secretaries should be permanently assigned to specific departments after reaching 20, with a tenure of five years.

This would enable them to develop a deeper understanding of their department’s specific needs and challenges.

To in address the loophole in services, merit based criteria for postings and promotions should be established.

It will insulate Civil Servants from political pressure and provide them with tenure protection.

Another way to make servants more efficient and attracted towards job, salaries of Civil Servants should be increased.

Moreover, it will also make them less prone to corruption.

Last but not least, is the need to change syllabus of Civil Services exams.

It should be made according to the modern standards and that is to check creative and problem handling skills of candidates than to check the storage power of their minds.

To conclude, reforms in Pakistani’s Civil Services require a multifaceted approach to address the issues of subjects, political influence, low salaries among others.

The path forward requires a sincere effort from policymakers, bureaucrats and stakeholders to address the issues.

The question is, will Pakistan’s leaders rise to face the challenges and revitalize its services, or will the country continue to suffer from a lack of effective governance?

Only time will tell. —The writer is contributing columnist. ([email protected])