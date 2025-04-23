Bridging East and West with spirit of Silk Road

AS the Chairman of the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD), my travels often lead me to destinations that are steeped in history and promise.

Yet, my recent visit to Gansu and specifically to the ancient city of Dunhuang, has profoundly impacted me in ways I did not expect.

This was my first time visiting Gansu, a region that sits at the crossroads of China’s cultural and historical heritage, where the East and West have long converged and I have to admit—I’ve fallen in love.

The Silk Road, an ancient network of trade routes, is one of the greatest historical marvels the world has ever known.

It connected China to the Mediterranean, Persia, India and beyond, facilitating the exchange of goods, ideas and cultures.

Dunhuang, a once thriving oasis city on this route, is the embodiment of this convergence of civilizations.

For centuries, it served as a critical juncture where East met West and where art, knowledge, and commerce flowed freely.

As I made my way to Dunhuang, I was filled with a sense of anticipation.

I had heard of its storied past, but nothing could prepare me for the emotional depth of the experience.

Upon arrival, I felt an immediate and profound connection to this timeless place.

The sweeping desert landscapes and ancient architecture seemed to whisper the tales of countless travelers who had come before.

Breathing the air felt like inhaling the wisdom of centuries.

Dunhuang is where history and the present coexist in perfect harmony.

The people, proud and gracious, embody the spirit of their heritage with quiet dignity.

In every interaction, I sensed their deep reverence for the land, their history, and the Silk Road that once linked them to the wider world.

In their eyes, I saw reflected values I cherish deeply—unity, peace, and a commitment to building cultural bridges that continue to connect humanity across time and distance.

One of the highlights of my trip was visiting the world-renowned Mogao Caves.

These ancient Buddhist caves, carved into the cliffs of the Mingsha Mountains, are a testament to the cultural and religious exchanges that took place along the Silk Road.

As I stepped into the cool, dimly lit interiors of the caves, I was immediately struck by the sheer beauty and artistry of the murals and sculptures that adorned the walls.

These works of art, some over a thousand years old, tell the stories of Buddhist teachings, but they also depict the rich tapestry of cultures that once thrived along the Silk Road.

Each cave seemed to hold a different story, a different facet of the Silk Road’s vast cultural exchange.

The colors in the murals were vibrant and intricate, showcasing not only the religious themes of Buddhism but also the influence of Persian, Indian, and Central Asian cultures.

It was as though the walls themselves had absorbed the stories of all those who had passed through here—traders, monks, scholars, and explorers.

It was impossible not to feel a deep sense of awe and humility in the presence of such history.

The Mogao Caves are a true marvel of preservation.

The effort and care taken to protect this UNESCO World Heritage site are evident in every detail, from the high standards of maintenance to the sustainable tourism practices that ensure future generations can experience this wonder.

The caves are not only a cultural treasure but also a symbol of how we can preserve our heritage for future generations while simultaneously fostering global understanding and dialogue.

In addition to the Mogao Caves, another unforgettable experience was visiting the Singing Sand Mountain.

The vast expanse of golden sand dunes stretching across the desert was both awe-inspiring and humbling.

As I climbed to the top of one of the dunes and listened to the soft, melodic hum of the wind blowing through the sand, I felt a sense of peace that is hard to describe.

The Singing Sand Mountain is a place where the natural world and human history converge in a way that is almost magical.

It reminded me of the countless travelers who, over the centuries, had journeyed along the Silk Road, enduring the harsh conditions of the desert but also experiencing its beauty and tranquillity.

It was in moments like these that I truly understood the significance of Gansu and Dunhuang as a bridge between East and West.

The Silk Road was more than a trade route; it was a channel of cultural exchange, fostering mutual respect and cooperation between civilizations.

This spirit of integration is still alive in Gansu, a region deeply committed to preserving its heritage while embracing the future.

What I encountered in Gansu was a region full of vitality and optimism—rich in history and culture, yet firmly focused on sustainable development.

I was impressed by its commitment to green tourism and environmental preservation, with world-class facilities that allow visitors to explore its wonders while respecting nature.

This journey also sparked the idea of establishing a Silk Road Research Center under the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD) in collaboration with Gansu.

This center would promote the global legacy of the Silk Road and deepen cultural cooperation.

I envision it as a hub for scholars, diplomats, and cultural leaders to study the past and build a sustainable, unified future.

Gansu, with its unique position as a historical crossroads, is the ideal location for such a center.

The enduring spirit of the Silk Road here serves as a powerful reminder of what we can achieve through cultural exchange and unity.

As my journey ended, I felt immense gratitude and inspiration.

Gansu had opened my eyes to the enduring value of collaboration and heritage.

For international travelers, Gansu and Dunhuang offer an extraordinary chance to experience the ancient Silk Road and witness a beautiful fusion of East and West.

It is a destination that connects you with the past, embraces the present, and inspires a shared future.

I wholeheartedly recommend it to the world.

—The writer is a Strategic Communication Expert, Global Climate Youth Activist and Chairman of the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD). ([email protected])