Punjab to begin centralized MBBS, BDS admissions to private colleges

LAHORE – Centralized admissions to Punjab’s private medical and dental colleges will begin on January 21.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will process these admissions to ensure merit and transparency.

The consensus decision was made at a meeting of owners and principals of all private medical colleges held on Friday with UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

During the meeting, the college representatives unanimously agreed to adhere to UHS’s centralized admission system and confirmed that only candidates admitted through UHS would be accepted.

Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore announced that the admission process for private medical colleges would commence on January 21, with candidates able to submit applications through the UHS online portal until January 30. The merit list will be published on February 3, followed by the first selection list on February 5.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that the admissions will be conducted in line with the policies of the Punjab government and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). He noted that the centralized admissions for private medical colleges were successfully completed last year and stressed the need for the colleges’ cooperation to meet this year’s timeline.

He said that separate admissions would be held for MBBS and BDS programs, with each selection list being issued after a three-day interval. He urged all colleges to fully cooperate with UHS to uphold the principles of merit and transparency.

The principals and owners of private medical colleges present at the meeting expressed full confidence in UHS’s centralized admission system and pledged their complete support. They also lauded the university’s efforts in successfully completing the admission process on schedule last year.