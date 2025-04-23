GB: From peaks to clicks

THE 4th Industrial Revolution is reshaping the world, with technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, blockchain and other digital innovations transforming daily lives.

While these technologies bring risks like online scams and privacy breaches, they also offer tremendous opportunities, especially in areas like gig work and freelancing.

These sectors can provide much-needed socio-economic upliftment, particularly for marginalized regions.

Pakistan’s current economic challenges—marked by high unemployment, brain drain and mental health concerns among youth—require immediate attention.

The gig economy, which offers virtual access to the global market, presents a promising solution.

In 2024, Pakistan ranked 4th globally in freelancing, with three million freelancers contributing to the economy and earning an average annual income of Rs 524,393.

Historically, cities have served as engines of growth, attracting people from rural areas in search of better opportunities.

A similar migration trend is evident in Pakistan, particularly from marginalized regions like Gilgit Baltistan.

Despite having the highest literacy rate in the country, GB faces a lack of industrialization and job opportunities, prompting youth to migrate to urban centers.

Although sectors like tourism and mining are considered potential drivers of economic growth, they require significant investment, which is challenging given Pakistan’s current economic constraints.

In contrast, the gig economy offers a practical and immediate solution, especially for the highly literate yet unemployed youth of Gilgit Baltistan.

A recent RASTA-PIDE conference featured the paper “The Future of Work in the Mountains” spotlighting Gilgit Baltistan’s gig economy potential.

The National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) at KIU Gilgit has been highly successful, training nearly 1,400 youth with a 58% graduation rate—the highest in Pakistan.

Despite this progress, the region faces serious hurdles, including unreliable internet and prolonged power outages, which hamper digital work.

Overcoming these challenges is vital to fully tapping into Gilgit Baltistan’s talent pool and fostering sustainable economic growth through freelancing and other digital opportunities.

Globally, internet speeds are advancing toward 6G and 7G, but in Gilgit Baltistan, only limited 3G connectivity is available.

In many areas, internet speeds are still restricted to EDGE (E) or 2G.

Furthermore, winter power outages, lasting 14 to 18 hours per day, severely disrupt internet access, which is directly tied to electricity availability.

Despite these challenges, the government of Gilgit Baltistan, along with local NGOs, has launched multiple freelancing training initiatives.

Several small tech and freelancing hubs have been established to train youth, but these initiatives often operate in isolation.

Many of them offer similar training programs without proper coordination, leading to redundancy and inefficiency.

The government’s role must go beyond merely setting up freelancing hubs.

Two years ago, the Gilgit Baltistan government initiated the tech fellows program in primary and middle schools to foster interest in technology among students.

Unfortunately, after two years, the contracts of the tech fellows were not renewed and the program was discontinued.

This lack of continuity undermines long-term efforts to instill digital skills at an early stage.

The Pakistani government recently introduced “Uraan Pakistan” as part of the National Economic Transformation Plan, with the 5Es framework as its central pillar.

One of the key components of this framework is E-Pakistan, which focuses on digital transformation for economic development.

To achieve sustainable socio-economic progress, the federal government and the government of Gilgit Baltistan must strengthen their coordination under the 5Es framework.

Ensuring uninterrupted internet access should be a top priority for the government, as reliable internet is essential for the growth of the gig economy.

Private telecom firms are keen to expand 4G services in Gilgit Baltistan.

The government should act swiftly by signing MoUs to ensure reliable high-speed internet.

Additionally, fragmented freelancing initiatives must be unified under a body like the “Gilgit Baltistan Gig Work Regulator” to streamline policy, regulation, and curriculum development.

Such an organization would also oversee effective monitoring and evaluation, ensuring the region’s gig economy grows in a structured, impactful way.

The tech fellows program in schools should be revived and technical education programs at institutions like KIU Gilgit and the University of Baltistan should be expanded.

By equipping students with market-driven digital skills, these programs will ensure that the youth of Gilgit Baltistan are prepared to participate in the global digital economy.

As the world shifts increasingly toward online platforms, Pakistan stands at a critical crossroads.

The country has the potential to become a global economic powerhouse by empowering its youth with digital skills, particularly in marginalized regions like Gilgit Baltistan.

To realize this potential, it is crucial to invest in high-speed internet, structured training programs and policy integration.

By doing so, Gilgit Baltistan can be transformed into a freelancing powerhouse, setting a model for the rest of Pakistan.

The choice is ours.

The time to act is now.

—The writer is Research Associate RASTA-PIDE Islamabad. ([email protected])