Pakistan to begin Women’s U19 T20 World Cup campaign on January 18

JOHOR – Komal Khan-led Pakistan team will take on United States of America (USA) in the first of three Group B matches as they begin their ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday, 18 January in Johor, Malaysia.

Pakistan will face England on 20 January and Ireland on 22 January at the same venue. At the end of the group stage, three teams from each of the four groups A, B, C and D will progress to the Super Six stage.

The bottom-ranked sides from Groups A and D, and B and C will contest in last place play-off on 24 January.

Teams which progress to the Super Six stage will play two matches each and will carry forward their wins, points and Net Run-rate (NRR) which is secured against their fellow Super Six qualifying teams.

The top two sides from each of the Super Six groups will advance to 31 January semi-finals, while the final will take place on 2 February.

Pakistan warmed up for the mega event by facing Nigeria and Australia on 13 and 15 January, respectively at Bayuemas Oval. Komal’s outfit beat Nigeria by 11 runs at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval and then lost to Australia 54 runs (DLS method) at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier, Pakistan team reached Malaysia on Saturday, 11 January following the conclusion of a nine-day intensive training session at Karachi’s Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre.

The players trained and played scenario matches in the camp under the supervision of head coach and former Test cricketer Mohsin Kamal and his team of coaches involving Muhammad Hanif Malik and former Pakistan Women’s international Nahida Khan.