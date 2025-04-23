PSL X: Islamabad United thrash Multan Sultans to continue winning streak

MULTAN – Islamabad United thrashed Multan Sultans by seven wickets at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday to continue their winning streak in the PSL X.

Chasing a 169-run target for victory, United crossed the finish line with seven wickets and 17 balls to spare.

After losing Sahibzada Farhan (22) inside the powerplay, Andries Gous (80 not out) and Colin Munro (45) stitched an 81-run partnership for the second wicket to set the stage for a big win. Mohammad Nawaz contributed 21 runs.

Ubaid Shah, Chris Jordan and Michael Bracewell picked one wicket each. Andries Gous was named player of the match.

After winning the toss and batting first, Multan Sultans reached 168/5 in the allocated 20 overs.

Usman Khan was the top scorer for Sultans with 61 runs, followed by skipper Mohammad Rizwan, who made 36 runs. Yasir Khan contributed 29 runs, Kamran Ghulam 13 and Iftikhar Ahmed 10 runs. Jason Holder, Riley Meredith, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz bagged one wicket each while Usman Khan was run out.

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (cpt, wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah

Islamabad United Playing XI: Andries Gous (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (capt), Muhammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Riley Meredith, Salman Irshad