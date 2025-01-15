750 prize bond draw January 2025 – top winners, complete list update

750 prize bond draw results 2025 – The National Savings Centre Karachi is all set to hold first balloting of Rs 750 prize bond of 2025 today, January 15.

The balloting will be held at 10:00 am and winners of the 750 prize bond will be announced shortly by the National Savings.

The prize bond is considered a save investment in Pakistan as it can be encashed at any time and it also brings massive cash prizes if you are lucky one.

750 Prize Bond 2025 Top Winners

The first and second winners of 750 prize bond will be updated here at Pakistan Observer as soon as these are announced by the National Savings Centre.

750 Prize Bond Complete Draw Results

The full List of Rs750 Prize Bond will be shared after balloting is completed, follow Pakistan Observer to get more details.

750 Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)

Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)

Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

Those who win the prizes can redeem it by visiting the nearby branches of National Savings. The Prize Bond scheme continues to offer a secure investment opportunity to people as they can in cash prizes.