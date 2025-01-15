AIRLINK202.48▲ 2.19 (0.01%)BOP10.5▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY7.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL9▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DFML39.7▲ 0.56 (0.01%)DGKC104.35▲ 1.05 (0.01%)FCCL35.1▲ 0.16 (0.00%)FFL17.55▲ 0.13 (0.01%)HUBC129.31▲ 1.5 (0.01%)HUMNL13.99▲ 0.18 (0.01%)KEL5.05▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM7.22▲ 0.19 (0.03%)MLCF44.98▲ 0.36 (0.01%)NBP62.01▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)OGDC222.65▲ 0.5 (0.00%)PAEL43.2▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PIBTL8.57▲ 0.06 (0.01%)PPL193.55▲ 0.82 (0.00%)PRL41.85▲ 0.35 (0.01%)PTC24.7▲ 0.26 (0.01%)SEARL102.5▲ 1.23 (0.01%)TELE9.61▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TOMCL35.34▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TPLP13.24▲ 0.16 (0.01%)TREET23.75▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TRG67.7▲ 1.51 (0.02%)UNITY32.9▲ 0.23 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

750 prize bond draw January 2025 – top winners, complete list update

750 Prize Bond Draw January 2025 Top Winners Complete List Update
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

750 prize bond draw results 2025 – The National Savings Centre Karachi is all set to hold first balloting of Rs 750 prize bond of 2025 today, January 15.

The balloting will be held at 10:00 am and winners of the 750 prize bond will be announced shortly by the National Savings.

The prize bond is considered a save investment in Pakistan as it can be encashed at any time and it also brings massive cash prizes if you are lucky one.

750 Prize Bond 2025 Top Winners

The first and second winners of 750 prize bond will be updated here at Pakistan Observer as soon as these are announced by the National Savings Centre.

750 Prize Bond Complete Draw Results

The full List of Rs750 Prize Bond will be shared after balloting is completed, follow Pakistan Observer to get more details.

750 Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)

Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)

Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

Those who win the prizes can redeem it by visiting the nearby branches of National Savings. The Prize Bond scheme continues to offer a secure investment opportunity to people as they can in cash prizes.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Free land, 3 crore PKR loan: Asaan Karobar scheme 2025 application update

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee today 15 January 2025

  • Pakistan

Relations between Pakistan, Uzbekistan based on mutual respect, enduring cooperation: Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev

  • Business, Pakistan

Good News for Pakistani Power Consumers as major electricity relief on cards; details inside

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer