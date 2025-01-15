Free land, 3 crore PKR loan: Asaan Karobar scheme 2025 application update

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s cabinet has approved a transformative Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme to financially support people to establish their own businesses.

The cabinet also approved CM Punjab Asaan Business Card. The government has planned to help people start one lakh business in Punjab a move that will make them financially independent.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said this multi-million-rupee scheme will provide financial assistance to entrepreneurs across various sectors, including agriculture, with a focus on creating jobs, boosting exports, and driving economic development.

Asaan Karobar Scheme 2025

Under the scheme, the government has planned to provde free land to people. It will also provide interest-free loans of up to Rs30 million for small and medium businesses.

Punjab Asaan Karobar Application

The provincial information minister said the application process for Punjab Asaan Karobar scheme will be launched soon. Stay tuned with Pak Observer for updates.

The ambitious initiative is set to benefit thousands of businesses in the province.