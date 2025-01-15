AIRLINK202.48▲ 2.19 (0.01%)BOP10.5▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY7.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL9▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DFML39.7▲ 0.56 (0.01%)DGKC104.35▲ 1.05 (0.01%)FCCL35.1▲ 0.16 (0.00%)FFL17.55▲ 0.13 (0.01%)HUBC129.31▲ 1.5 (0.01%)HUMNL13.99▲ 0.18 (0.01%)KEL5.05▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM7.22▲ 0.19 (0.03%)MLCF44.98▲ 0.36 (0.01%)NBP62.01▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)OGDC222.65▲ 0.5 (0.00%)PAEL43.2▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PIBTL8.57▲ 0.06 (0.01%)PPL193.55▲ 0.82 (0.00%)PRL41.85▲ 0.35 (0.01%)PTC24.7▲ 0.26 (0.01%)SEARL102.5▲ 1.23 (0.01%)TELE9.61▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TOMCL35.34▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TPLP13.24▲ 0.16 (0.01%)TREET23.75▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TRG67.7▲ 1.51 (0.02%)UNITY32.9▲ 0.23 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 15 January 2025

Gold Starts Week With Rs1500 Per Tola Dip In Pakistan Check 13 Jan Latest Rates
LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (January 15) dropped to 3,739 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,209 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 9,981.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 09:12 am January 15, 2025.

Our Correspondent

