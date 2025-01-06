Yamaha Ybr 125 12 Months Zero Mark Up Installments Revealed For 2025

Get brand new Yamaha YBR 125 and other rides under the new Installment Plan offer as Yamaha Pakistan comes up with an exciting offer for two-wheeler enthusiasts for those who are unable to pay the whole amount in one go.

Yamaha joined hands with Standard Chartered Bank to roll out the “Aasan Instalment Plan,” offering Yamaha YBR 125 on easy monthly installments with 0% mark-up for up to one year.

Yamaha YBR 125 remains one of much-awaited sports motorcycles, known for its solid performance, sporty design, and other features. The bike features both electric and kick starters, and is a decent option for urban commuting, with decent handling and average braking performance. The price factor however kept it way behind entry-level rides like Honda CD 70, and Honda 125.

Yamaha Bike Installment Plans 2025

This installment plan makes it easier than ever for riders to own the Yamaha YBR 125, offering a flexible, interest-free option to purchase this premium motorcycle without the upfront financial burden.

YBR 125 Specs