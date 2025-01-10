20-year old woman gets injured in name of honor

LAHORE – A 20-year old girl got injured after her parents opened fire on their own daughter in the name of honor on Friday.

The victim girl, who has been identified as Shumaila, has been shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The incident took in the provincial capital’s Hanjarwal area, where an attempt was made to kill the girl in the name of honor.

According to the police, Shumaila was shot and critically injured as part of a premeditated plan by her father Fayyaz, mother Musarat Bibi, and two uncles.

A case has been registered at Hanjarwal police station on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Intizar Hussain.

The SHO stated that the father, mother, and both uncles have been arrested, and the weapon used in the crime has been recovered.

The suspects allegedly attempted to kill Shumaila for marrying a person of her choice. The police are investigating the matter.