Senator terms Pehalgam incident false flag operation by Indian army

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) senior leader and head of the party’s parliamentary group in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, has strongly condemned the recent incident occurring in Pehalgam area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling it a false flag operation, orchestrated by the Indian army.

Speaking to the media after the launching ceremony of a book “Muhammad (PBUH) Daur-e-Jadeed Mein” by Aksi Mufti, held at Alhamra Hall on Wednesday, Siddiqui said that India had a long-standing history of staging such incidents to malign other countries, especially during visits by foreign dignitaries.

“India has forcefully occupied the lands of Kashmiris and has been involved in their killings.

Moreover, it has consistently engaged in acts of terrorism within Pakistan,” he stated, adding that Pakistani authorities have apprehended several Indian spies over the years.

Responding to a question, Senator Siddiqui asserted that the government harbours no fear of the PTI founder.

“The PTI has fallen into its own trap.

While our party’s cases would begin and conclude in the Supreme Court, the cases of PTI leaders are now being heard in lower courts,” he added.

Addressing concerns about the Pakistan People’s Party’s reservations regarding canal water distribution, Siddiqui stated that such issues would be resolved amicably through dialogue.

“Both the PPP and PML-N are signatories to the Charter of Democracy, and their alliance will not be affected by canal-related matters.

Concerns can arise anywhere, but they can be overcome through mutual discussions,” he added.

He also acknowledged the PPP as a mature and serious political party that gains its mandate through the people’s vote.

Earlier in the ceremony, Senator Siddiqui praised the author Aksi Mufti for his bold and thoughtful work on the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), stating that it is a sensitive and expansive topic which the writer has handled with great care and depth.

Renowned writer and columnist Attaul Haq Qasmi, who was the chief guest, also lauded the book, noting that Aksi Mufti’s writing reflects the legacy of his father, the legendary Mumtaz Mufti.

Popular playwright Asghar Nadeem Syed and several other literary figures also addressed the gathering.