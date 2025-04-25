List of Lahore roads likely to be closed for traffic today due to protest

LAHORE – Several key roads in Punjab capital city of Lahore are likely to face disruption due to a protest call by the Young Doctors Association (YDA) against the provincial government’s decision to outsource the public hospitals.

The association has announced holding sit-ins on various roads, a move that could cause massive traffic jams in parts of Lahore, to put pressure on the government.

YDA Punjab President Dr Shaib Niazi said closing the roads are part of the Plan B as the government did not take any action despite the closure of OPDs in hospitals.

List of Roads Likely to be Closed

According to the association, it would close the Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Roads leading to Mayo Hospital and Shaikh Zayed Hospital, access to Jinnah Hospital route and road leading to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The YDA president said he has asked the protesters to stage sit-in on these roads, closing the for all types of traffic.

He said the decision to take to the streets was taken after the Punjab government ignored their 18 days of previous protests.

He warned that all public hospitals will be closed completely if police use any force against the doctors.