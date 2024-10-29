Complete schedule of Pakistan vs Australia ODI, T20I series

LAHORE – Pakistan will play first ODI of the three match series against Australia in Melbourne on Monday, November 04.
Green-shirts will also play three T20Is against Australia on the conclusion of ODI series. After that, the team will depart for Zimbabwe to play three ODIs and the same number of T20Is.
Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi have already reached Melbourne. The second group of Pakistan men’s cricket team will depart for Melbourne from Karachi on Tuesday evening.
Schedule of Pakistan’s white-ball matches against Australia:
4 November: ODI, MCG, Melbourne
8 November: ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
10 November: ODI, Perth Stadium, Perth
14 November: T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane
16 November: T20I, SCG, Sydney
18 November: T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart
White-ball matches against Zimbabwe:
24 November – ODI, Bulawayo
26 November – ODI, Bulawayo
28 November – ODI, Bulawayo
1 December – T20I, Bulawayo
3 December – T20I, Bulawayo
5 December – T20I, Bulawayo
Pakistan ODI squad for Australia: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi
T20I squad for Australia: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan
ODI squad for Zimbabwe: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir
T20I squad for Zimbabwe: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan