Complete schedule of Pakistan vs Australia ODI, T20I series

LAHORE – Pakistan will play first ODI of the three match series against Australia in Melbourne on Monday, November 04.

Green-shirts will also play three T20Is against Australia on the conclusion of ODI series. After that, the team will depart for Zimbabwe to play three ODIs and the same number of T20Is.

Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi have already reached Melbourne. The second group of Pakistan men’s cricket team will depart for Melbourne from Karachi on Tuesday evening.

Schedule of Pakistan’s white-ball matches against Australia:

4 November: ODI, MCG, Melbourne

8 November: ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

10 November: ODI, Perth Stadium, Perth

14 November: T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane

16 November: T20I, SCG, Sydney

18 November: T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart

White-ball matches against Zimbabwe:

24 November – ODI, Bulawayo

26 November – ODI, Bulawayo

28 November – ODI, Bulawayo

1 December – T20I, Bulawayo

3 December – T20I, Bulawayo

5 December – T20I, Bulawayo

Pakistan ODI squad for Australia: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20I squad for Australia: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

ODI squad for Zimbabwe: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir

T20I squad for Zimbabwe: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan