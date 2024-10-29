Pak Army Chief, Russian Defence Minister bolster security ties in high level meeting

RAWALPINDI — Pakistan and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to boost security and defense in a meeting took place between Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Defence, and General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan.

A statement shared by Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said the meeting centered on current regional security environment and addressed matters of mutual interest, particularly the need for increased defense cooperation.

COAS Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to strengthening its traditional defense ties with Russia, reflecting a strategic alignment in the face of evolving security challenges. Colonel General Fomin praised the Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and highlighted the necessity for a unified and cooperative approach among nations to effectively combat extremism.

This meeting underscores the growing partnership between Pakistan and Russia, aimed at addressing shared security concerns and fostering stability in the region.