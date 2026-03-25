Zulqarnain Sikandar, Kanwal Aftab call out Rajab Butt amid Heated Divorce Row

KARACHI – Pakistani YouTuber Zulqarnain Sikandar publicly launched a strong and detailed criticism against fellow YouTuber Rajab Butt, bringing years of alleged behind-the-scenes interactions into the spotlight.

The controversy erupted as Rajab Butt continues to remain in headlines for his ongoing disputes, but this latest development has intensified the situation after Zulqarnain, who is known for staying away from public controversies, decided to speak out. According to him, the growing tension and repeated claims left him with no choice but to respond.

Rajab Butt vs Zulqarnain and Kanwal Aftab

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Zulqarnain dismissed several statements made by Rajab Butt and insisted that he has concrete evidence to back his version of events. He alleged that Rajab’s widely held image of being entirely self-made is misleading. He claimed that Rajab first attempted to contact Kanwal Aftab in 2021, but his message went unnoticed until 2023, when she eventually invited him to a podcast, giving him a major platform.

He further asserted that both he and his wife played a significant role in boosting Rajab Butt’s early online visibility by supporting him through shoutouts and collaborations. According to Zulqarnain, this exposure helped Rajab gain traction and build his audience.

The claims didn’t stop there. Zulqarnain also alleged that they assisted Rajab in securing collaborations and financial support during his wedding preparations. He stated that arrangements such as outfits and makeup were also coordinated with the help of Kanwal Aftab, emphasizing the extent of their involvement at the time.

Adding to the intensity of the revelations, Zulqarnain hinted that Rajab’s personal background and identity may not be as he presents publicly. He suggested inconsistencies in his narrative and claimed to possess multiple forms of proof, including messages, audio recordings, and CCTV footage. To further strengthen his stance, he reportedly shared a voice note from his wife as part of the evidence supporting his statements.

Zulqarnain also accused Rajab Butt of emotionally influencing his audience, often referred to by fans as the “Rajab Family,” suggesting that this connection is used to shape perceptions and maintain influence over followers.