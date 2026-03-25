CM IT Internship Program: Companies can register until March 29

Eligible IT companies across Punjab can register for the Chief Minister IT Internship Program (CMITIP) until March 29.

CMITIP is a structured, government-backed initiative aimed at strengthening Punjab’s digital workforce and accelerating industry growth. The program is designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry by providing fresh IT and Computer Science graduates with meaningful, hands-on experience in professional work environments.

Under CMITIP, participating companies will have the opportunity to onboard talented graduates while receiving substantial government support. Each company will receive PKR 12,500 per intern as monthly administrative support, while a stipend of PKR 50,000 per intern per month will be fully funded by the Government of Punjab.

Companies will also have the flexibility to select candidates of their choice and train them according to their specific operational and technical requirements, enabling them to build a future-ready talent pipeline aligned with their long-term hiring needs.

To qualify, companies must be registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), maintain a functional office within Punjab, and provide proper office infrastructure along with a professional working environment for interns.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the program is an excellent opportunity for IT companies to strengthen their workforce while contributing to the growth of Punjab’s IT sector.