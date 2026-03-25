Pakistan delivers US Proposal to Iran as talks venue debated: What’s in 15-Point Agenda?

WASHINGTON – Pakistan has delivered the US-proposed 15-point document to Iran amid efforts to stop the ongoing conflict, a senior Iranian source confirmed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, no agreement has been reached yet on where potential talks with the United States will take place, keeping diplomacy in limbo. The plan, conveyed through Pakistan, comes as backchannel efforts intensify to end the escalating war, but both sides remain divided over key terms and the negotiation venue. Iran has acknowledged receiving the proposal but continues to deny that formal negotiations are underway.

Ceasefire Proposal

Proposal begins with a 1-month temporary ceasefire .

. Aim is to halt fighting and create space for negotiations.

Nuclear Program Restrictions

Complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear weapons-related infrastructure.

Formal and permanent abandonment of nuclear weapons ambitions.

Immediate end to all uranium enrichment activities.

Transfer of nuclear materials under supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) .

. Full and continuous international inspections of nuclear sites.

Closure of major nuclear facilities including Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow

Regional & Proxy Policy

Iran must end support for allied armed groups in other countries.

Termination of financial, military, and logistical assistance to proxy groups.

Objective is to reduce regional proxy conflicts and instability.

Strategic Waterway Security

Iran to ensure uninterrupted operation of the Strait of Hormuz.

Aims to protect global oil and gas supply routes.

Military Limitations

Restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Military forces limited to defensive capabilities only.

Reduction of offensive and long-range strike capacity.

Economic Incentives

Full lifting of international sanctions on Iran.

Reconnection to global trade and financial systems.

Permission to continue civilian nuclear energy projects under international oversight.

Removal of “snapback” sanctions mechanism for long-term stability.

Ongoing Military Situation

Military operations continue despite diplomatic efforts.

Operations reportedly ongoing under “Operation Epic Fury.”

No pause in military activity during negotiations.

United States is reportedly accelerating diplomatic efforts to halt the widening war in the Middle East. A sweeping 15-point proposal has been delivered to Iran, allegedly routed through Islamabad, as Washington attempts to pull back from a conflict that has already expanded beyond borders and drawn in multiple regional actors including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

The proposal comes at a critical moment, with the situation reportedly reaching a level of volatility that has placed the broader region on edge. While the United States is pushing for a negotiated exit, uncertainty remains over whether Iran will accept the far-reaching conditions.

At the core of the plan is an immediate one-month ceasefire, intended to pause active combat and create space for diplomatic engagement. However, the broader framework goes far beyond a temporary truce, outlining sweeping political, military, nuclear, and economic demands that would significantly reshape Iran’s strategic posture.

On the nuclear front, the proposal calls for the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear weapons-related infrastructure. This would involve not only halting current activities but eliminating the underlying systems that support potential weaponization. Iran would also be expected to formally and permanently abandon any ambition of developing nuclear weapons.

A total end to uranium enrichment is also included, removing a key technical pathway toward weapons-grade material. To reinforce compliance, all nuclear materials would be transferred under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, allowing for continuous international monitoring and verification.

Major nuclear facilities, including Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, would be shut down entirely, while inspectors would be granted unrestricted and ongoing access to ensure adherence to the agreement.

Beyond nuclear constraints, the proposal addresses Iran’s regional influence. Tehran would be required to sever ties with allied armed groups operating across the region, ending financial, logistical, and military support that has been widely viewed as a cornerstone of its regional strategy. The goal, according to the framework, is to reduce proxy involvement in conflicts and stabilize flashpoints across the Middle East.

Another key provision focuses on securing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes. Iran would be expected to ensure the uninterrupted passage of oil and gas shipments through this strategic waterway, a move aimed at preventing disruptions to global energy markets.

At the same time, the United States is reinforcing its regional military footprint. Approximately 2,000 troops from the elite 82nd Airborne Division have been deployed to the region, positioned for rapid response as tensions remain high and the situation continues to evolve unpredictably.