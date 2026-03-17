Eman Fatima breaks silence on reconciliation rumours with YouTuber Rajab Butt

LAHORE – Eman Fatima, wife of youtuber Rajab Butt, has broken her silence amid ongoing speculation regarding reconciliation efforts between the couple.

The differences between Rajab Butt and Eman Fatima reportedly emerged nearly a year after their marriage, with tensions escalating and leading to reports of a possible separation.

The recent developments showed that Rajab Butt had sent a divorce notice to Eman Fatima. Meanwhile, rumours of a potential reconciliation have been circulating on social media; however, neither side has issued any official confirmation.

In a recent development, Eman Fatima shared pictures from a trip with her brother Aoun Sheikh and her son Kewan.

She appeared in a positive mood and captioned the images with a message stating that “travel brings peace, which is why one keeps moving forward.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emaan Rajab (@iamema_n)

The post received mixed reactions from social media users. While many praised her resilience and positive attitude, some advised reconciliation for the sake of her child, while others urged her to prioritise her own well-being and peace.