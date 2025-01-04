2025 Step-by-Step Guide to get BISP Payments through JazzCash

ISLAMABAD – Millions of beneficiary families are getting quarterly payments under Benazir Income Support Programme BISP, and now the payment disbursement system has been further streamlined, besides slight surge in the payment.

To streamline the process, the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) rolled out a new method for beneficiaries to get their payments through e-wallet JazzCash.

Those looking for new payments can link their JazzCash accounts to receive direct payments, without waiting in bank queues.

BISP JazzCash Guide 2025

First, you need to sign up JazzCash Account by downloading app from Play Store. Register the account with Jazz SIM, and verify with a valid ID card.

To connect JazzCash with Benazir Income Support Programme, beneficiaries need to visit their nearest BISP office with their ID card and registered mobile number to link their JazzCash account.

You will receive confirmation SMS after visit.

After this, you can get payments directly to JazzCash account. Beneficiaries will receive an SMS every time a payment is made.

To cash out the payments, please visit nearest JazzCash agent, and use your ID card to withdraw funds.

If you are having any problem with payment receiving, please dial 0800-26477 or visit their local BISP office.

BISP 13500 Payment Update

Pakistani government expanded list of banks so citizens can withdraw the amount without waiting for hours. You can now take payment from Bank Al Falah, Bank of Punjab, Telenor Microfinance Bank, Habib Bank Limited, HBL Microfinance.