Latest Update on Operational Launch of Starlink in Pakistan

Latest Update On Operational Launch Of Starlink In Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Internet situation remains murky in Pakistan as Millions are struggling with slow or unreliable internet, but there’s some hope as satellite internet services of Starlink are finally coming to country of over 24 crores.

IT Minister Shaza Fatima confirmed that Elon Musk’s Starlink will be operational in Pakistan by the end of this year. With internet connectivity still a major challenge in remote and rural areas of the country, the arrival of Starlink is being met with excitement and anticipation.

Starlink’s advanced satellite technology, which uses Low Earth Orbit satellites, promises to provide high-speed internet where traditional broadband networks have been unable to reach.

Starlink will start services in December 2025 after getting temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC) to operate, with final licensing process nearly complete. Once the regulatory framework is finalized, Starlink will receive full authorization to offer its services across the country.

Arrival of satellite internet is said to be a game changer, especially in rural areas, where slow connections hindered everything from online learning to business operations. For these communities, Starlink’s service could be a game-changer, offering much-needed relief from connectivity woes that have long held them back.

Starlink Expected Fees in Pakistan

Starlink prepares to launch its satellite internet service in Pakistan by the end of 2025, there is buzz about pricing for its residential, business, and mobility packages. As per available information, the residential package will cost Rs 35,000 per month with speeds ranging from 50 to 250 Mbps.

Business package will cost around Rs 95,000 per month, with a setup fee of Rs 220,000, catering to companies needing robust internet.

Package  Monthly  Speed Installation 
Residential Rs 35,000 50-250 Mbps Rs 110,000
Business Rs 95,000 High-speed Rs 220,000
Mobile Rs 50,000 Mobile internet Rs 120,000

Web Desk (Lahore)

